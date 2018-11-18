Blaine Gabbert in for Titans, Mariota questionable with elbow injury

AP

The Titans are trying to come back from 24-3 down and Blaine Gabbert is piloting the offense.

Gabbert came in for one play at the end of the first half when Marcus Mariota went to the locker room and he remained in the game when the Titans got the ball for the first tie in the third quarter.

Gabbert completed a couple of passes, but threw an interception to end the first Tennessee possession of the half.

Mariota left the game after a sack by Denico Autry and the team has announced that he is questionable to return with an elbow injury. Mariota missed one game and came off the bench to relieve Gabbert in another because of an elbow injury earlier this season.

Mariota was 10-of-13 for 85 yards and an interception in the first half. He was sacked four times overall and ran four times for 17 yards.