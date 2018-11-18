Brandon LaFell out with Achilles injury

Getty Images

Raiders receiver Brandon LaFell has suffered what may have been a serious injury today in Arizona.

LaFell exited the game and the Raiders declared him out with an Achilles injury. Although the team didn’t announce anything beyond that LaFell won’t return today, Achilles injuries are often season-ending.

The 32-year-old LaFell is in his first year with the Raiders and has caught 12 passes for 135 yards this season.

Another Raiders receiver, Dwayne Harris, left the game with an injury after colliding with a CBS cameraman after running out of bounds on a punt return. Harris appeared to be OK and the cameraman is OK as well.

And the Raiders are, surprisingly, also OK. They’re beating the Cardinals 20-14 in the fourth quarter.