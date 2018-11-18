Broncos reportedly believe Gary Kubiak will consider offensive coordinator opportunities

Getty Images

Gary Kubiak has worked in the Broncos personnel department since stepping down as their head coach after the 2016 season due to health issues, but he may be changing jobs this offseason.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that several head coaching candidates are interested in potentially having Kubiak on their staff as an offensive coordinator and that the Broncos believe Kubiak will consider any opportunities that arise. It’s thought that the health issues — similar ones cropped up while Kubiak was the head coach in Houston — would preclude a return to a head coaching job.

Kubiak served as the Ravens offensive coordinator in 2014 after he was dismissed by the Texans and before he was hired in Denver. He also had a stint as the Broncos offensive coordinator when Mike Shanahan was the team’s head coach.

Kubiak had an 82-75 record as a head coach and won the Super Bowl with the Broncos after the 2015 season.