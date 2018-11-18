Broncos reportedly believe Gary Kubiak will consider offensive coordinator opportunities

Posted by Josh Alper on November 18, 2018, 11:21 AM EST
Getty Images

Gary Kubiak has worked in the Broncos personnel department since stepping down as their head coach after the 2016 season due to health issues, but he may be changing jobs this offseason.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that several head coaching candidates are interested in potentially having Kubiak on their staff as an offensive coordinator and that the Broncos believe Kubiak will consider any opportunities that arise. It’s thought that the health issues — similar ones cropped up while Kubiak was the head coach in Houston — would preclude a return to a head coaching job.

Kubiak served as the Ravens offensive coordinator in 2014 after he was dismissed by the Texans and before he was hired in Denver. He also had a stint as the Broncos offensive coordinator when Mike Shanahan was the team’s head coach.

Kubiak had an 82-75 record as a head coach and won the Super Bowl with the Broncos after the 2015 season.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Broncos reportedly believe Gary Kubiak will consider offensive coordinator opportunities

  1. Kyle Shanahan needs to make this hire and focus all his resource as a HC. Kubiak knows this offense and coached under his father. Makes a lot of sense for the 49ers to make this coaching hire.

  2. Sorry man, Kubiak seems like a good guy… but proven to be a totally anemic OC.

    Most of us could be the Mike from home… watching his offense line up. Totally transparent and stoppable.

    Run… Run… short pass… Punt. Rinse and repeat all game long.

  5. polegojim says:
    November 18, 2018 at 11:42 am
    Sorry man, Kubiak seems like a good guy… but proven to be a totally anemic OC.

    Most of us could be the Mike from home… watching his offense line up. Totally transparent and stoppable.

    Run… Run… short pass… Punt. Rinse and repeat all game long.

    —————–

    Kubiak brought Denver to a 9-7 record with Trevor Siemian at QB. Not to mention, Joe Flacco’s best season was under this man’s play calling. I suggest doing a little more research before commenting…

  6. Dillon Pauls says:

    “Kubiak brought Denver to a 9-7 record with Trevor Siemian at QB. Not to mention, Joe Flacco’s best season was under this man’s play calling. I suggest doing a little more research before commenting…”

    Maybe you should go watch every season he was coaching the Texans and see the robotic run, screen, bootleg, punt that was their offense. Sure, it worked for awhile, but I remeber people who casually watched football calling his plays from home. He is a goid coach in a lot of ways but let’s not pretend he had Manning when he won that Lombardi

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!