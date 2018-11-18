Broncos somehow find a way, kick last-second FG to upset Chargers

Getty Images

Philip Rivers lost his mind for a second (or two to be exact). It ended up costing the Chargers a win.

With the Broncos out of timeouts at the two-minute warning, the Chargers faced a third down at the Denver 48. Rivers threw the ball away, burning only two seconds off the clock.

It gave Denver just enough time — 1:58 — to drive from its own 8 to the Los Angeles 16, where Brandon McManus kicked a 34-yard field goal on the final play. The Broncos somehow, someway pulled out an improbable 23-22 upset of the Chargers.

It ended the Chargers’ six-game winning streak and dropped them another half game behind the Chiefs, who play the Rams on Monday night. The Chargers are 7-3. The Broncos, who had lost six of their past seven before Sunday, improved to 4-6.

The Broncos overcame a questionable offensive pass interference penalty on Tim Patrick in their seven-play, 76-yard winning drive. It resulted in a 21-yard difference, negating an 11-yard catch with a 10-yard penalty with only 37 seconds left.

But Case Keenum found Courtland Sutton for a 30-yard gain to the Chargers 16 with the clock running. Keenum spiked the ball with three seconds remaining, so if Rivers had not thrown an incompletion, the Broncos likely would have run out of time.

As it was, the Chargers could have blown out the Broncos. But they settled for three field goals, missed an extra point and threw two interceptions. Despite gaining 479 yards, the Chargers scored only 22 points.

Rivers, who entered the game as an MVP candidate, went 28-of-43 for 401 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Keenum went 19-for-32 for 205 yards, and Broncos running backs Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman combined for 102 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Sutton caught three passes for 78 yards.

Von Miller had a sack, an interception he returned 42 yards to set up a touchdown, a pass defensed and a tackle. Bradley Chubb also had a sack.

Joey Bosa had a tackle and a quarterback hit in his 2018 debut.