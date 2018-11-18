Broncos take lead 20-19

Getty Images

Just when it seemed the Chargers were on their way to a blowout. . . .

The Broncos have scored back-to-back touchdowns to take a 20-19 lead on the Chargers. They have done it despite gaining only 215 total yards, including just 116 passing.

But Phillip Lindsay has two rushing touchdowns and Royce Freeman one.

Lindsay’s 2-yard touchdown run with 12:17 remaining was followed by a two-point try by the Broncos. Officials ruled quarterback Case Keenum did not get into the end zone, but replay appeared to show he reached the ball across the plane before any body part touched the ground.

CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore, a former NFL referee, said the play falls under a coach’s challenge and would have expected the play to be overturned. Broncos coach Vance Joseph did not challenge it.

The Chargers have thrown an interception and gone three-and-out on their last two drives to give the Broncos life.

Michael Badgley‘s missed extra point is the difference right now.