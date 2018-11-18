Broncos use fake punt for 7-6 lead on Chargers

Getty Images

The Broncos used a fake punt to grab the second quarter lead on the Chargers.

Punter Colby Wadman threw a pass to fullback Andy Janovich, who went 12 yards to the Los Angeles 41 on fourth-and-five. On the next play, the Broncos were celebrating the game’s first touchdown.

Phillip Lindsay scored on a 41-yard touchdown run. He now has 48 yards on two carries.

The Chargers special teams cost them yet again.

They gave up a fake punt last week against the Raiders, too, and have struggled in that phase of the game for several years.

Los Angeles, though, did get two field goals from Michael Badgley on kicks of 46 and 45 yards.

The Chargers have 161 yards but have yet to find the end zone.