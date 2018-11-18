Bruce Arians becomes one of the leading coaching candidates for 2019

Getty Images

He’s officially retired, just like he was before joining the Colts in 2012. If Bruce Arians wants to un-retire again, he may have plenty of options.

Per a league source, Arians already is regarded as one of the leading candidates for a coaching carousel that officially will start spinning only six weeks from tomorrow.

Arians, a two-time coach of the year, is one of the rare former coaches who wasn’t fired. Which could complicate any effort to hire him; because he still had time left on his contract with the Cardinals, Arizona could seek draft-pick compensation in the event that Arians returns to coaching.

Arians has said that he’d only consider one city for a return: Cleveland. But that assessment from Arians came at a time when only one job was available. What if Arians has a chance to coach the Packers for as long as Aaron Rodgers remains in Green Bay? It could be very hard for a guy who has worked very well with the likes of Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Andrew Luck, and Carson Palmer to pass.