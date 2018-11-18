Buccaneers end TD drought, trail Giants 14-7

AP

The Buccaneers rolled up 501 yards last Sunday, but scored just three points in a loss to Washington.

They found their way back to the end zone in the second quarter against the Giants. Ryan Fitzpatrick ran for a one-yard score on fourth down with just under five minutes to play in the half. It looked like Fitzpatrick would be stopped, but he was able to find some running room and was judged to have eked the ball over the line before his elbow hit the turf.

The score cut the Giants’ lead to 14-7. Rookie running back Saquon Barkley has both touchdowns for the home team.

Fitzpatrick’s run was his second of the game on fourth down inside the Giants’ 10-yard-line. His first was a sneak that was stuffed for no gain to end the first Buccaneers drive of the afternoon.