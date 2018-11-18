Chargers lead Broncos 13-7 on Keenan Allen touchdown

Getty Images

The Chargers have had to work hard, but they do have the halftime lead.

Keenan Allen‘s 4-yard touchdown pass from Philip Rivers with 2:39 remaining in the second quarter has the Chargers in the locker room with a 13-7 advantage.

Allen was penalized for using a fan’s championship belt to celebrate.

Los Angeles also got two field goals from Michael Badgley, who is 17-for-17 on all kicks this season. He made field goals of 46 and 45 yards and a PAT.

The Chargers’ 25 missed kicks since 2017 are the most in the NFL in that span.

However, the Chargers’ special teams did cost them a second consecutive week. A week after Raiders punter Johnny Townsend ran for 42 yards on a fake punt, the Chargers watched Broncos punter Colby Wadman throw a pass to fullback Andy Janovich for a 12-yard gain on fourth-and-five.

It resulted in the Broncos’ only touchdown as Phillip Lindsay ran for a 41-yard touchdown on the next play.

The Broncos, though, have struggled to move the ball. They have only six first downs and 131 yards as Case Keenum has completed 9 of 17 passes for 56 yards.

The Denver defense has kept the Broncos in the game, with three sacks of Rivers, including one by Von Miller and one by Bradley Chubb, and a Chris Harris interception of Rivers.

Rivers is 14-of-24 for 231 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Mike Williams has two catches for 56 yards and Allen five for 52 yards and a touchdown as six different players have caught passes.