Chargers plan to have Joey Bosa today

Getty Images

Joey Bosa‘s 2018 season is finally about to begin.

Bosa, the defensive end who has missed the entire season with a foot injury, is expected to play today, according to multiple reports.

The 23-year-old Bosa is the Chargers’ best defensive player when he’s 100 percent, and he should provide a huge boost to a team that’s right in the thick of the playoff race in the AFC.

The Chargers are taking on a Broncos offense that has struggled passing the football all season, and Bosa’s presence should only make Case Keenum‘s life more difficult.