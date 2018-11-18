Cole Beasley drops TD, forcing Cowboys to settle for FG

Getty Images

The Cowboys put together their longest drive of the season, using 14 plays to go 85 yards and eating up 7:23 off the clock. The last 4 yards were elusive, though, and Dallas was forced to settle for a chip-shot field goal on the 15th play of their first possession.

Ezekiel Elliott, who had 151 rushing yards and 36 receiving yards last week, had five carries for 28 yards and one catch for 34 yards on the team’s first drive against the Falcons.

He helped the Cowboys surgically move down the field. They converted two third downs on their way to the red zone.

They had first-and-goal from the 4-yard line and got Cole Beasley wide open on a perfectly designed play. Beasley dropped Dak Prescott‘s pass in the end zone.

Elliott gained 1 yard on second down, and Prescott threw incomplete on third down.

Brett Maher kicked a 21-yard field goal to give the Cowboys a 3-0 lead, which is where it stands after the first quarter.