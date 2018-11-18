Colt McCoy leads two TD drives as Washington takes lead

AP

Washington wasn’t dead when Alex Smith left on a cart.

With one of the best backups in football, Colt McCoy has brought Washington back.

Down two scores when the backup quarterback entered in place of Smith, Washington now leads 21-20 early in the fourth quarter.

McCoy threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jordan Reed with 4:47 remaining in the third quarter after a Preston Smith interception of Deshaun Watson. Washington needed only two plays to cover 13 yards.

After a Houston field goal, McCoy led a longer drive.

Washington took the lead on a 7-yard Adrian Peterson touchdown run. It was Peterson’s second touchdown run of the game, the 105th of his career. He broke a tie with John Riggins for the sixth-most rushing touchdowns in NFL history.

McCoy has completed 4 of 6 passes for 39 yards and a touchdown while running for 33 on four carries.