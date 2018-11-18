Colts open lead to 17-0 over Titans

Getty Images

The Titans have six straight wins against AFC South opponents and Andrew Luck has never lost a game to Tennessee, so something’s going to give on Sunday.

For now, it looks like it will be the Tennessee’s winning streak. Luck hit T.Y. Hilton for a 68-yard touchdown halfway through the second quarter and the Colts are up 17-0 on their divisional rivals.

Luck is now up to 27 touchdown passes on the season. He almost had his first touchdown catch on the previous drive when head coach Frank Reich dusted off the Philly Special for Eric Ebron. Luck laid out for the tight end’s pass in the end zone, but couldn’t reel it in.

That possession came after cornerback Quincy Wilson picked off Marcus Mariota and the Titans offense is going to have to get things going soon if they are going to find their way past Luck for the first time.