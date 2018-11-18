Colts put first points on the board in Indy

Getty Images

It took a little longer than they would have liked, but the Colts have scored the first touchdown of Sunday’s game against the Titans.

Colts wideout Chester Rogers took a punt 74 yards for what would have been a touchdown if not for a holding penalty by Arthur Maulet. Fortunately for the Colts, the penalty happened deep in Titans territory so they still had prime field position to use in their quest for points.

That quest reached it’s conclusion on a one-yard run by Marlon Mack seven plays later and the Colts took a 7-0 lead with just over a minute left in the first quarter.

The Colts punted on their first drive and they’ve forced a pair of Titans punts thanks to two well-timed blitzes. Defensive end Jabaal Sheard and cornerback Kenny Moore dropped Marcus Mariota on the first and the Titans quarterback threw an incompletion the second time. Moore went into the medical tent after that second drive and his absence would leave the Colts thin at corner the rest of the way.

UPDATE 1:36 p.m. ET: Moore has returned.