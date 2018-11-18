Condoleezza Rice: I want to see women coaching in the NFL, but I’m not ready

Getty Images

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice says she is not going to be the next head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

Responding to a strange report from ESPN this morning that Rice could be a candidate for the Browns’ coaching job in 2019, Rice issued a statement saying she doesn’t have the necessary qualifications.

“I love my Browns — and I know they will hire an experienced coach to take us to the next level.

“On a more serious note, I do hope that the NFL will start to bring women into the coaching profession as position coaches and eventually coordinators and head coaches. One doesn’t have to play the game to understand it and motivate players. But experience counts — and it is time to develop a pool of experienced women coaches.

“BTW — I’m not ready to coach but I would like to call a play or two next season if the Browns need ideas! And at no time will I call for a ‘prevent defense.'”

The Browns have also denied that Rice was ever under consideration for the job.