Condoleezza Rice: I want to see women coaching in the NFL, but I’m not ready

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 18, 2018, 1:46 PM EST
Getty Images

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice says she is not going to be the next head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

Responding to a strange report from ESPN this morning that Rice could be a candidate for the Browns’ coaching job in 2019, Rice issued a statement saying she doesn’t have the necessary qualifications.

“I love my Browns — and I know they will hire an experienced coach to take us to the next level.

“On a more serious note, I do hope that the NFL will start to bring women into the coaching profession as position coaches and eventually coordinators and head coaches. One doesn’t have to play the game to understand it and motivate players. But experience counts — and it is time to develop a pool of experienced women coaches.

“BTW — I’m not ready to coach but I would like to call a play or two next season if the Browns need ideas! And at no time will I call for a ‘prevent defense.'”

The Browns have also denied that Rice was ever under consideration for the job.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “Condoleezza Rice: I want to see women coaching in the NFL, but I’m not ready

  1. Yeah, thanks for the clarification …..in that people who have never played or coached the game is ready for an NFL head coaching job. That cleared a few things up for me.

  3. Now the Browns know who the leaker in their organization is, and they used Schefter as the patsy to find out.

  5. I appreciate that we are making a concerted effort to offer equality to everyone regardless of race, sex or religion. This is important and we should continue in this pursuit. That said, c’mon man. Let’s be serious. This is the NFL and there is no place for silly platitudes to give the appearance that you are going above and beyond.
    I think every NFL fan in the world will agree that there is no woman that has shown the ability or aptitude to be HC. We are stil country miles away from this reality.
    Perhaps someday but definitely not today.

  7. Why doesnt the NFL just disband the Browns? Johnny Manziel as QB? Condoleeza Rice as HC? Whats next? Ghandi as the defensive coordinator?

  8. I’m not interested in interested in the Browns head coaching job either… oh wait that’s right neither me or Condoleezza Rice was in consideration for the job. Maybe I can still get Schefter to get the story out that I’m not interested though.

  10. The NFL wont have a female head coach for a long time. Are there any female assistants in the league? And why does the NFL need to have women coaches? Will it make the game better or worse? I would speculate that women taking over the NFL would end the league. The type of men who play football wont respect a woman coach. In case it isnt obvious by the way players treat women.

  11. But it’s like saying “I want to see a woman president.” Sorry, Hillary wasn’t the right woman to run for President. People just wanted to see history made regardless if it’s whats best for a country, or team in this instance. I would gladly vote for a woman president if they actually have the ability to handle the job. Bash me all you want and say I’m a racist/sexist Trump lover. Coaches teach. Rice doesn’t know the first thing about the game of football. She may certainly know how to run an organization, but to teach the NFL game to players is absurd.

  12. With Condoleeza in charge, throwing a Bomb would be quite literal.

    But With Haslam, it is just one criminal working for another.

  16. I know who is ready for a head coaching job and who fears nothing; Tony Robbins. Would love to see him awaken the giants within and use his psychological tactics to turn the Browns into a dynasty. They players are just not thinking the right way, once they do they will be unstoppable.

  20. kingthielanscourt says:
    November 18, 2018 at 7:49 pm
    Just another part of our lives to be feminized! Players will be wearing pretty pink ribbons
    —————
    Grow up.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!