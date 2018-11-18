Corey Liuget carted off with knee injury

Getty Images

Chargers defensive tackle Corey Liuget‘s right knee buckled as Broncos tackle Garett Bolles blocked him. Liuget stayed on the ground before finally limping off under his own power.

That gave Chargers fans hope that it wasn’t serious.

But Liuget was carted off the field after being examined in the blue medical tent on the sideline.

The Chargers list him as questionable to return with a knee injury.

Liuget had no statistics before leaving.

Los Angeles leads 13-7 late in the second quarter.