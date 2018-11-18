Cowboys take control with two fourth-quarter touchdowns

Getty Images

The Cowboys have taken control in Atlanta, scoring the first two touchdowns of the game.

Ezekiel Elliott, who missed last season’s game against Atlanta while serving the first of a six-game suspension, is having another big day. After rushing for 151 yards last week against Philadelphia, the running back 114 rushing yards on 19 carries and 66 receiving yards on five catches.

His 23-yard touchdown run with 12:26 remaining in the fourth quarter has Dallas holding a two-score lead.

The Cowboys lead 19-9 as the Falcons have yet to get in the end zone against an injury-plagued Dallas defensive line.

The first touchdown of the game came with 14:19 remaining in the fourth quarter on a 4-yard Dak Prescott run. Brett Maher, though, missed the extra point to keep it a three-point game.

Three plays later, Leighton Vander Esch had his second interception in two weeks. He picked Matt Ryan on a pass intended for Calvin Ridley and returned it 28 yards to the Atlanta 31 to set up Elliott’s touchdown run.