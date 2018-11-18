Cowboys win on last-play field goal, 22-19

Getty Images

Brett Maher kicked a 42-yard field goal on the final play, giving the Cowboys a 22-19 victory over Atlanta.

The Cowboys won back-to-back road games after beating Philadelphia last week and climbed back into the NFC East race with a 5-5 record. They have a showdown with Washington on Thanksgiving Day, with Washington having lost Alex Smith with what appears to be a serious right ankle injury.

The loss could prove the death knell for Atlanta, with a second consecutive setback dropping the Falcons to 4-6.

Ezekiel Elliott, who missed the loss to Atlanta last season on the first game of his six-game suspension, was the difference-maker for a second consecutive game. After getting 187 yards from scrimmage against the Eagles, the star running back had 201 yards from scrimmage against the Falcons.

He rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries and caught seven passes for 79 yards.

The Cowboys missed opportunities to put the game away and gave away a 10-point, fourth-quarter lead.

Cole Beasley dropped a touchdown in the first quarter. Maher missed an extra point in the fourth quarter. Lance Lenoir had a terrible 15-yard penalty for a late hit.

The teams traded field goals back and forth in the first three quarters. Atlanta led 9-6 before Dak Prescott scored the game’s first touchdown on a 4-yard run with 14:19 remaining in regulation. Elliott then scored on a 23-yard run after a Leighton Vander Esch interception of Matt Ryan.

But Ryan rallied the Falcons with a fourth Matt Bryant field goal and a 34-yard touchdown pass to Julio Jones.

The Cowboys, though, ate up the final 1:52 and won it on Maher’s second game-winning kick. He hit a 38-yarder as time expired against the Lions, giving Dallas a 26-24 win.