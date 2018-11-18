Dean Pees will stay in hospital overnight

AP

In the first half of Sunday’s game against the Colts, the Titans announced that defensive coordinator Dean Pees had been taken to the hospital after a medical issue at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said after the game that Pees is doing OK and will stay in the hospital overnight. He added that everything he’s heard is “very positive” for Pees making a full recovery from the undisclosed issue.

Vrabel called the plays on defense after Pees left and that didn’t go too well as the Colts ran away with a 38-10 win. Vrabel did not connect Pees’ departure with the unit’s lack of success after the game and gave the credit to the Colts.

“All the credit goes to Frank [Reich] and his team,” Vrabel said.

Vrabel said it’s not clear at this point when Pees would be able to rejoin the team.