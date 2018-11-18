Dirk Koetter: Jameis Winston was “fantastic,” no word on next week’s QB

Getty Images

The Buccaneers made another quarterback change on Sunday afternoon and that meant it was Jameis Winston‘s turn to run the offense.

Winston did a lot better than starter Ryan Fitzpatrick, who was pulled after throwing three interceptions before the end of the third quarter. Winston threw two touchdowns and led four touchdown drives to bring the Buccaneers within 38-35 before a desperate throw at the end of the game was intercepted.

After the game, Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter said Winston was “fantastic” but didn’t say who would start against the 49ers in Week 12.

The Buccaneers have now thrown 23 interceptions on the season, but there’s more to blame for their 3-7 record than the quarterbacks. They’ve failed to force a turnover for seven straight games, leaving them with a -23 turnover margin that’s on pace to be the worst in the history of the NFL.

That doesn’t make it any easier to stomach the rate that Fitzpatrick and Winston have turned the ball over, of course, but a takeaway of their own now and again would still be nice.