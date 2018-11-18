Dirk Koetter: Jameis Winston was “fantastic,” no word on next week’s QB

Posted by Josh Alper on November 18, 2018, 5:16 PM EST
The Buccaneers made another quarterback change on Sunday afternoon and that meant it was Jameis Winston‘s turn to run the offense.

Winston did a lot better than starter Ryan Fitzpatrick, who was pulled after throwing three interceptions before the end of the third quarter. Winston threw two touchdowns and led four touchdown drives to bring the Buccaneers within 38-35 before a desperate throw at the end of the game was intercepted.

After the game, Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter said Winston was “fantastic” but didn’t say who would start against the 49ers in Week 12.

The Buccaneers have now thrown 23 interceptions on the season, but there’s more to blame for their 3-7 record than the quarterbacks. They’ve failed to force a turnover for seven straight games, leaving them with a -23 turnover margin that’s on pace to be the worst in the history of the NFL.

That doesn’t make it any easier to stomach the rate that Fitzpatrick and Winston have turned the ball over, of course, but a takeaway of their own now and again would still be nice.

9 responses to “Dirk Koetter: Jameis Winston was “fantastic,” no word on next week’s QB

  3. Dirk is on his last legs, as he should be. Winston isn’t the answer. Neither is “I’ve been around the league forever but I will dress up in my best Saturday Night Fever gear and play cool” Fitzpatrick. They have no QB on that team. Problem is they have no coach either.

  4. Koetter will be gone after the season. The team is a mess plain and simple. New Head Coach means New Quarterback so Jameis will be gone (the Bucs will not pick up his $19M option) and Fitzpatrick can see where his true market value is elsewhere (at most $3M-$5M range).

  5. Koetter is a really bad coach and even worse judge of talent. Bucs should’ve stuck with Winston and never benched him, if for no other reason than to properly evaluate him to determine if their first overall pick is worth a second contract.

  7. Neither QB has earned or is worthy to finish out the season…
    Try someone different, new, anybody else but these 2…
    Be glad when these 2 guys are an after-thought, forgotten in Buc’s history like so many other failed QBs…

    NEXT!

  9. It starts at the top. As long as the Glazer boys continue to pick the staff, this will keep going in the wrong direction. We shouldn’t be talking about firing. We need to talk about hiring a real football operations manager or president, and let him evaluate the current staff and make the correct moves in the off season. This team has not beentered competitive since Malcom turned it over to his sons. Bad move after bad move. They are great for the community but not so great in the office as far as personnel goes.

