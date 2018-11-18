Early word on Kerryon Johnson positive, Lions don’t expect ACL tear

AP

The news on Lions running back Kerryon Johnson still may not be good. But it’s at least not the worst.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the initial indications are that the rookie running back did not tear his ACL in today’s win over the Panthers, but that he could still miss some time with a ligament injury in his left knee.

He’s going to have an MRI tomorrow to determine the extent of the damage.

The second-rounder had 15 carries for 87 yards Sunday, giving him 118 carries for 641 yards (5.4 yards per carry) and three touchdowns this year.