Eight of 11 games so far decided by 3 points or less

AP

The NFL has played 11 of 13 games so far this weekend.

Eight of those 11 were decided by three points or fewer.

The Seahawks beat the Packers 27-24 on Thursday night.

It was an even more dramatic Sunday, with three games decided on last-play field goals and five others going to the wire.

The Cowboys kicked a last-play field goal to beat the Falcons 22-19; Washington missed a 63-yard field goal with three seconds left to lose to Houston 23-21; Tampa Bay threw an interception with 13 seconds left in a 38-35 loss to the Giants; Cincinnati threw an incompletion on fourth down with 1:42 remaining, allowing Baltimore to secure a 24-21 win; Oakland kicked a last-play field goal for a 23-21 triumph over the Cardinals; Carolina’s two-point conversation failed with 1:07 left in a 20-19 loss to the Lions; and Denver hit a last-play field goal for an improbable 23-22 upset of the Chargers.

Of course, that doesn’t even include the Steelers, who won 20-16 on a 1-yard run by Ben Roethlisberger with 5 seconds left to stun the Jaguars.

With the Bears-Vikings and Rams-Chiefs yet to go, 73 percent of this weekend’s games have been decided by three points or less.

The all-time record on a single weekend is 71 percent, with 10 of 14 games decided by three points or fewer in in Week Five 1999, according to the NFL.