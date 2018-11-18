Falcons lead Cowboys 6-3 at halftime

AP

The first half of the Cowboys and Falcons game was a defensive battle.

The Falcons got two Matt Bryant field goals, and the Cowboys got one Brett Maher field goal. Atlanta leads Dallas 6-3 at halftime.

The Cowboys gained only 110 yards, while the Falcons managed 143.

The play of the first half came when Julio Jones turned into a defensive back, tackling safety Jeff Heath on an overthrown pass that Heath otherwise would have intercepted. Jones knocked the ball loose, giving the Falcons new life. The drive resulted in a 45-yard Bryant field goal with 29 seconds left in the half, allowing Atlanta to head to the locker room with the three-point lead.

Bryant’s other field goal came from 41 yards.

Maher hit a 21-yarder in the first quarter after the Cowboys stalled in the red zone. Cole Beasley dropped a pass in the end zone on first-and-goal from the 4.

Dak Prescott has completed 7 of 14 passes for 73 yards. He has taken only one sack — Vic Beasley got a coverage sack — after taking eight against the Falcons last season.

Elliott has rushed for 47 yards on nine carries, and he has three catches for 50 yards. Amari Cooper has two targets but no catches.

Matt Ryan has completed 13 of 20 passes for 136 yards. He has taken three sacks, including 1.5 by DeMarcus Lawrence. Lawrence had only one sack in his past five games, and he now has eight for the season.

Jones has two catches for 38 yards.