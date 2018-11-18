Giants drive for a quick touchdown

Getty Images

Eli Manning ended last Monday night’s game with a touchdown pass and he started Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers the same way.

Manning hit a wide open Saquon Barkley for a six-yard touchdown pass and the Giants lead the Buccaneers 7-0 with just over three minutes off the clock at MetLife Stadium. The rookie ran four times for 17 yards before catching that pass from Manning.

Manning also completed the other pass he tried on the opening drive of the game. That one went for 41 yards to Odell Beckham, which brought a big cheer from a home crowd that hasn’t had much to cheer about this season.

Should the offense remain as sharp as it was to open the game, Sunday’s game will prove to be an exception to that standard.