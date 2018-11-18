Hue Jackson has been working on defense only in Cincinnati

Getty Images

On the mini-media tour that followed his firing in Cleveland, former Browns coach Hue Jackson tried to remind everyone that he’s a pretty good offensive coach. So, of course, he’s spending his time in his next stop working only with the defense.

Via NFL Media, Jackson has spent his short time back in Cincinnati exclusively on the defensive side of the ball. Which technically makes sense, given that he’s the Special Assistant to the Head Coach — and give that the head coach has now become the de facto defensive coordinator in the aftermath of the firing of Teryl Austin.

Jackson’s involvement with the defense, per the report, could result in him eventually calling defensive plays. Calling plays or not, it means that, come next Sunday, Jackson will be trying to match wits with the offense currently implemented by the team that he coached to a 3-36-1 mark before being relieved of his duties.

It’s not the first time Jackson, while working with Lewis, has done whatever Lewis needed him to do. After the Raiders fired Jackson at the end of the 2011 season, Jackson worked with the defensive secondary and special teams before moving to running backs coach and, eventually, to offensive coordinator.

Bill Lazor currently runs the offense in Cincinnati, so Jackson’s opportunity to get back to what he believes he does best will have to wait, either for an opportunity to arise elsewhere or for Lazor to leave, voluntarily or otherwise.