It’s another runaway for the Saints

The only question left to answer in New Orleans is whether the Saints will top last week’s 51 points.

Mark Ingram plunged into the end zone from a yard out with 5:34 left in the third quarter and the Saints upped their lead over the Eagles to 38-7. It appeared for a moment that the Eagles had stopped the Saints on a third down incompletion, but a defensive holding penalty gave New Orleans another shot to put the ball into the end zone.

Ingram’s second touchdown of the game came after the Eagles failed to convert a fourth down from their own 41-yard-line. That served as an acknowledgement that the Eagles have no answer about how to stop the Saints and no one’s going to argue with Eagles head coach Doug Pederson’s read.

The Eagles have plenty of company in that category and it will be interesting to see if anyone can find the right formula to stop the runaway train that the Saints have been the last couple of months.