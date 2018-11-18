J.J. Watt “gutted” about Alex Smith’s injury

AP

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt didn’t get a sack on the play that broke Alex Smith‘s right fibula and tibia, but he helped clean up Kareem Jackson‘s sack of Smith. Smith’s leg got caught underneath him as Watt rolled over the top of him.

Watt paid his respects to Smith before the quarterback was carted off the field.

He also quickly tweeted his well wishes after the game.

“Thoughts are with Alex,” Watt wrote. “Absolutely gutted about it. Never want to see that for anyone ever. Wishing you all the best brother.”

Watt made with one sack as the Texans finished with five against Washington’s makeshift offensive line.

Houston held on for a 23-21 victory.