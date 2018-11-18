Jaguars kick three field goals and shut down Steelers’ offense

Getty Images

The Jaguars’ offense hasn’t been very good in the first half today, but the Steelers’ offense has been worse.

Three Josh Lambo field goals are enough for a 9-0 Jacksonville lead at halftime.

The Jaguars’ defense has completely shut down the Steelers’ offense, intercepting Ben Roethlisberger twice and holding him to just 53 passing yards. James Conner has been a non-factor as well.

Blake Bortles hasn’t been much better than Roethlisberger, but he’s played turnover-free football, and Leonard Fournette appears headed for his best game of the season.

The Steelers are at risk of losing in a big upset and dealing a big blow to their own playoff position. They need to turn things around in a hurry.