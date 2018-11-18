Jaguars: We have “zero intention” of trading Jalen Ramsey

Posted by Josh Alper on November 18, 2018, 11:28 AM EST
Sunday morning brought a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN that concerned Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Schefter reported that people around the league believe the Jaguars will look to trade Ramsey this offseason, but stopped short of reporting what the Jaguars themselves feel about building a future with the cornerback. The Jaguars did their part to answer that question a short time later.

“The Jaguars have zero intention of trading CB Jalen Ramsey,” Jaguars PR director Tad Dickman wrote in a tweet. “There is no truth to this rumor.”

Ramsey wrote in a tweet last week that people will miss him “when I’m gone from here,” which plenty of people took as a sign that he’s looking to move on to another team. Ramsey said he wants to spend his whole career with the Jaguars, however, and that his tweet was directed at “fake fans” who have given up on the team due to this year’s struggles.

Ramsey is in his third season with the Jaguars, so he has one year left on his rookie deal. The Jaguars have an option for a fifth season and Ramsey will become eligible for an extension this offseason.

