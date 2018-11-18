Jameis Winston brings Bucs back within three

Getty Images

When the Buccaneers benched Jameis Winston in Week Eight against the Bengals, Ryan Fitzpatrick rallied the team back from a big deficit in what turned out to be a three-point loss.

Fitzpatrick got benched in favor of Winston with the Bucs down 17 points to the Giants in the third quarter, but it is now 31-28 with just over five minutes to play.

Winston has led three touchdown drives since entering the game and the Bucs defense has come up with a couple of stops on a day that’s seen them struggle for long stretches. They’ll need one more to give Winston a chance to tie or win the game in the closing seconds of regulation.

Winston is 9-of-11 for 140 yards since entering the game.