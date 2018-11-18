Jameis Winston takes over for Ryan Fitzpatrick

Getty Images

The quarterback carousel is spinning again in Tampa.

Jameis Winston is in for the Buccaneers after Ryan Fitzpatrick threw interceptions on the team’s first two drives of the second half. The first was returned for a touchdown by linebacker Alec Ogletree and the second resulted in the Giants getting the ball near midfield to kick off a field goal drive.

That adds up to a 24-7 lead for the Giants, three interceptions for Fitzpatrick on the day and another shot for the first overall pick of the 2015 draft.

Winston has not played since being pulled during a Week Eight loss to the Bengals. Winston threw four interceptions in that start, which was his third of the year. Fitzpatrick started the first four games of the year and the last two, so there may be more spins to come for the reeling Buccaneers.