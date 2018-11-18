Jason Kelce to locker room with Saints up 10-0

Getty Images

The Eagles got right tackle Lane Johnson back in the lineup on Sunday, but they’ve lost another starting offensive lineman.

Center Jason Kelce went to the locker room in the first quarter of their game in New Orleans after injuring his left elbow. Erin Andrews of FOX Sports reported that it looked like they were trying to “pop” his elbow back into place on the sideline and looking to see if a brace would help, but all that went on before Kelce went to the back.

Kelce is being called questionable to return. Stefan Wisniewski took over at center.

The Eagles punted after Kelce got hurt and suffered another injury on the ensuing Saints drive. Rookie cornerback Avonte Maddox came down awkwardly while defending wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in the end zone. The team lost Ronald Darby for the season and is also without Jalen Mills on Sunday, so they’re very thin against Drew Brees.

That’s not a good way to be and Brees illustrated it a play after Maddox was helped off the field when he hit Austin Carr for a three-yard touchdown that put the Saints up 10-0.