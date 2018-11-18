Jerry Jones wouldn’t trade Dak Prescott for two first-round picks

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones eventually will sign quarterback Dak Prescott to a second contract. And Jones may end up paying more than he’d like to pay, based on the things he has been saying about Prescott.

“[H]e’s our future,” Jones said before Sunday’s game against the Falcons, via Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I don’t know how we could ask for more, to have this opportunity for him to progress the way he has. If someone walked in here right now and looked like they were going to get the No. 1 pick in the draft and said we’ll give you two picks for Dak. I wouldn’t even consider it. No.”

It’s smart to support your quarterback. It’s not smart to refuse to even consider that kind of a package for a quarterback who has yet to become a franchise-level guy. And it’s unwise to give Prescott’s agents at CAA this kind of ammunition for the contract talks that could begin as soon as six weeks from now, when Prescott concludes his third regular season in Dallas.

Jones’ remarks also make it even more clear that the next coach (if there is one after 2018) will be expected to get the most out of Prescott in lieu of finding another quarterback.