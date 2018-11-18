Jerry Jones wouldn’t trade Dak Prescott for two first-round picks

November 18, 2018
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones eventually will sign quarterback Dak Prescott to a second contract. And Jones may end up paying more than he’d like to pay, based on the things he has been saying about Prescott.

“[H]e’s our future,” Jones said before Sunday’s game against the Falcons, via Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I don’t know how we could ask for more, to have this opportunity for him to progress the way he has. If someone walked in here right now and looked like they were going to get the No. 1 pick in the draft and said we’ll give you two picks for Dak. I wouldn’t even consider it. No.”

It’s smart to support your quarterback. It’s not smart to refuse to even consider that kind of a package for a quarterback who has yet to become a franchise-level guy. And it’s unwise to give Prescott’s agents at CAA this kind of ammunition for the contract talks that could begin as soon as six weeks from now, when Prescott concludes his third regular season in Dallas.

Jones’ remarks also make it even more clear that the next coach (if there is one after 2018) will be expected to get the most out of Prescott in lieu of finding another quarterback.

  6. If I was a Cowboy fan I would be pissed off reading this. Dak is average and still sees the field like a rookie. He was just in the red zone he still needs to see his players open rather than anticipe which is a must for long term success.

    As long as Jerry is making money, he is content with 8-8.

  12. Wow. The #1 overall and another #1 next year? I’d take those two picks in a second. Next year’s pick is likely to be very high too. And Jerry wonders why the Cowboys haven’t been in a SB in over 20 years.

  13. red says:
    November 18, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    Stubborn Jerry Jones. Sticked with Romo for a decade and all they got out of him were two wildcard playoff wins
    ==================

    Romo wasn’t the problem… they had poor defense and maybe one other decent offensive threat to complement Romo. When your QB goes toe-to-toe with Peyton Manning passes 25 -36 and throws for 506 yards and 5 TD’s… he ain’t the problem when they loose 51-48.

  15. So another example of Jerry being Jerry makes news. As for it affecting how much he eventually pays Dak, if he actually does get a 2nd deal, come on… Jerry has a long history of popping off with exaggerated hyperbole. Means nothing.

  16. Dak Prescott has overachieved for where he was drafted. He is a serviceable QB who excelled with the leagues best offensive line, arguably the most complete NFL RB and a hall of fame TE. Now the more he plays, the more it is evident he is limited and not a guy who can be a franchise top 15 QB. The Cowboys are in a difficult spot because this upcoming QB draft class is limited, there isn’t anybody in free agency who is a true upgrade over Prescott plus they are talented enough to not be in position to draft a QB at the top of the draft for the foreseeable future. I think the Cowboys should consider adding Will Grier if he is there in round 2 and seeing what he could bring. That would be a good experiment to see. The Cowboys have been a top 10 drafting team in the last 6 years. Jerry Jones needs to allow his personnel department do their job and get out of their way

  19. I would bet $1 million that Jerry doesn’t trade Dak for 2 first round picks. I think that’s a pretty safe bet, considering a team has to make that offer first. The only team that might consider it is the team that gave away a first round pick for Amari Cooper.

  22. abrasion says:
    November 18, 2018 at 2:05 pm
    Of course they would but no one is stupid enough to give up two 1st round picks for Prescott.

    ———————-
    I was thinking the same. It was easy for Jones to say that because its a hypothetical he knows he will never get tested on for real.

