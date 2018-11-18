Joe Flacco, A.J. Green officially inactive for Ravens-Bengals clash

Getty Images

There was a glimmer of hope on Sunday morning that wide receiver A.J. Green would be in the Bengals lineup for their game against the Ravens, but it has been extinguished.

Green worked out on the field in Baltimore before the game in what was a futile attempt to show his injured toe was well enough for him to play. Green, who was listed as doubtful on Friday, was one of seven players listed as inactive when the Bengals turned in their list 90 minutes ahead of Sunday’s kickoff.

There wasn’t the same hope for Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, who was also listed as doubtful due to a hip injury and joins Green as an inactive for the AFC North matchup. Lamar Jackson is expected to start at quarterback and Robert Griffin III is also active.

Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, linebacker Vontaze Burfict and wide receiver John Ross are active for Cincinnati after being listed as questionable. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, cornerback Tavon Young and safety Tony Jefferson had the same listing and got the same green light on Sunday.