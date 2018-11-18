John Dorsey: Condoleezza Rice has not been discussed as a head coaching candidate

Getty Images

As the Browns reportedly consider a politician to become the team’s next head coach, the Browns are taking a page out of the political playbook: Plausible deniability.

“Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is a great leader, possesses the highest possible character and also happens to be a Browns fan,” G.M. John Dorsey said in a statement issued in response to the report that Rice is being considered as a candidate to coach the team. “I have the utmost respect and admiration for all she’s accomplished and was honored to meet her for the first time earlier this season. Our coaching search will be thorough and deliberate, but we are still in the process of composing the list of candidates and Secretary Rice has not been discussed.”

Secretary Rice will be discussed now, by anyone and everyone connected to the game. And even if the Browns haven’t officially “discussed” Rice, that doesn’t mean Dorsey isn’t considering her, without discussing her.

As one league source explained it to PFT on Sunday morning, Dorsey likes to think outside the box and he likes for people to think that he thinks outside the box. Ultimately, however, he’ll make a traditional decision. And Rice would be one of the most non-traditional coaching decisions that a professional sports team ever had made.