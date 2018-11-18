John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson was “spectacular”

Getty Images

Ravens first-round pick Lamar Jackson made his first NFL start at quarterback on Sunday and posted 117 rushing yards on the way to a much-needed 24-21 win over the Bengals.

That made him the first quarterback to run for at least 100 yards in a game since Colin Kaepernick in 2016 and it’s also a single-game rushing record for a Ravens quarterback. His 27 rushing attempts are the sixth-most by any player and the most by a quarterback since at least 1999.

Jackson added 150 passing yards, which left him responsible for two-thirds of the team’s offensive production in the victory.

After the game, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Jackson was “spectacular” and praised him for playing “winning football” in his first start. He did not say if Jackson would start again against the Raiders in Week 12, but did say it would be “tough” for Joe Flacco to recover from his hip injury in time to play.

That points to another outing for the rookie and another glimpse at Baltimore’s offensive future.