Johnathan Hankins fined $20,054 for roughing the passer

Johnathan Hankins‘ sack of Philip Rivers in the fourth quarter of last week’s game drew a penalty flag. The 15-yard walk off for roughing the passer began a Twitter debate about whether referee Craig Wrolstad was correct in his call.

The league agreed with the penalty, fining the Raiders defensive tackle for the hit.

Hankins will lose $20,054, according to the Associated Press.

The NFL fined Chargers safety Adrian Phillips $10,026 for his penalty in the game.

Phillips drew a 15-yard walk off for unsportsmanlike conduct in the final minute of the game.