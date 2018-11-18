Josh Adams gets Eagles on the board

Getty Images

The Eagles continued their habit of starting slow in New Orleans on Sunday and that put them in a hole against the Saints.

They began the attempt to crawl out of it after Mark Ingram‘s touchdown run extended the Saints’ lead to 17-0 and responded with their best drive of the day. Carson Wentz threw for three first downs and running back Josh Adams ran 28 yards for a touchdown that cut the deficit to 17-7.

Wentz settling in would be a good step for the Eagles. He appeared to make a terrible read on an interception in the first quarter when he threw deep to a double-covered Nelson Agholor and the Eagles got nothing going offensively the first two times they got the ball.

Now it will be up to the Eagles defense to get a few stops. No one’s had much luck doing that against the Saints of late. If you throw out two drives that ran out the clock on wins, they’ve now scored the last 13 times they’ve had the ball.

They won’t have the help of cornerback Avonte Maddox, who has been ruled out with a knee injury. Center Jason Kelce is also done for the day.