Justin Reid’s 101-yard interception return has Houston up 17-7

Getty Images

Washington was threatening to take the lead with 2:38 remaining in the first half. Facing a third-and-goal at the Houston 9, Jordan Reed and Alex Smith weren’t on the same page.

Reed turned inside; Smith threw the pass outside . . . straight to Texans rookie safety Justin Reid.

Reid ran it back 101 yards to pad the Texans’ lead to 17-7.

Opponents had scored on 44 consecutive red-zone possessions against the Houston defense before Reid’s interception ended the dubious team record.

Washington is fortunate it wasn’t worse at halftime.

Three plays after Reid’s pick-six, Smith threw another interception. Linebacker Brennan Scarlett picked a pass intended for running back Kapri Bibbs, and Scarlett returned it 8 yards to the Washington 22. Ka'imi Fairbairn, though, missed a 44-yard field goal wide left.

The Texans also left points on the board on their first possession, stalling at the Washington 5. Fairbairn hit a chip-shot, 23-yard field goal.

It was a miserable first half for Smith, who went 10-of-24 for 112 yards and two interceptions. That’s a passer rating of 21.5. Adrian Peterson had 10 carries for 27 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown run that was the 104th rushing score of his career. It ties him with John Riggins for sixth most in NFL history.

Deshaun Watson went 8-of-11 for 101 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Lamar Miller ran nine times for 55 yards. DeAndre Hopkins made three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown.