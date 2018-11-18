Kaepernick hasn’t heard from Washington, and likely won’t

As Washington scrambles to beef up a quarterback depth chart that will be headlined by Colt McCoy for as long as he’s healthy enough to play, many are wondering whether Washington will consider Colin Kaepernick.

They won’t be.

Per a league source, Kaepernick hasn’t received an invitation to the Gong Show tryout that reportedly will happen on Monday, with EJ Manuel, T.J. Yates, and Mark Sanchez among the candidates identified by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Another source tells PFT that team president Bruce Allen previously has made clear within the organization his position that Kaepernick won’t be signed by Washington, ever. Allen is a political conservative, which would make Kaepernick and his habit of protesting during the national anthem something that Allen wouldn’t be inclined to embrace, ever.

So even though Washington quarterbacks coach Kevin O’Connell served on the last coaching staff in San Francisco that had Kaepernick on the roster, Kaepernick won’t be on the Washington roster, barring a dramatic change of heart by Allen — or a direct order from owner Daniel Snyder that having someone who possibly could help push a 6-4 start toward a finish atop the division outweighs all non-football considerations.

  7. Mccoy is better than Kaep esp since he has only been a WAS Redskin. I think people are (“shockingly”) underrating Alex Smtith. If you think McCoy and Kaepernick are on the level of Alex Smith you are clueless. Smith has his physical shortcomings but if you underestimate his physical skill then you clearly underappreciate how successful he is mentally. Skins are in trouble without him.

  8. “So even though Washington quarterbacks coach Kevin O’Connell served on the last coaching staff in San Francisco that had Kaepernick on the roster, Kaepernick won’t be on the Washington roster”

    So it is not even remotely possible in your mind that O’Connell agrees with the rest of the coaches and GM’s in the league that Kaepernick is hot garbage as a QB?

  11. Anybody who reads this comment would have a better chance of being the QB for Washington then Keap. Their is no chance in hell he would be the QB for the team in the nation’s capital and playing in Trump’s backyard.

    I say this with no political agenda or anti-Kaep movement

  14. the rigged nfl is having there wish come true of dallas winning the division. they hate dan snyder and the team name so bad. if they had any class and intergrity they would ban jj watt from the sport. colt mccoy cannot play football. we need to act fast or the nfl wins again by screweing over the redskins like they have for 25 plus years!!! thy didnt take care of RGIII they didnt take care of smith! shame!!!!

  15. No QB who hasn’t played in over a year including Mark Sanchez is going to help a team win many games by joining them in the middle of the season.. this author won’t let it go..

  18. Kap doesn’t want to play.
    He had a contract coming from Baltimore, until his girlfriend compared the owner to a plantation owner. Kap said nothing to even attempt to get the contract.

    He does not want to play.
    He wants the issue and a lawsuit rather than playing the game.

    Yet people keep bringing him up.

  19. Jeff George is 50 years old and could win more games than Colon. If they called him he would want to play. The SJW martyr poster boy wants no part of football or he would be in Canada right now just like Johnny Football.

  20. All of you people who never served…don’t want to hear from you. Don a uniform then talk to me about rights. All of you who did and still don’t understand the Constitution…thank you for your service now learn how to read what you fought for.

    Tired of uninformed and ignorant people who think that the pledge of allegiance or flying a flag is being a patriot or being an American. It is being a lazy individual who yes – I fought for, twice – but wish people understood better the sacrifice in which I and my brothers and sisters did. We fought for people to dislike America, the same way that Americans disliked Britain and its policies.

    At least Colin K is doing it peacefully. I’ll take civil disobedience any day. Better than pipe bombs and guns.

    Again. I fought. Did you?

  21. No QB who hasn’t played in over a year including Mark Sanchez is going to help a team win many games by joining them in the middle of the season.. this author won’t let it go

  22. With their situation the Skins would be best suited to get Kapernick, but they won’t. Teams don’t want to deal with the Kapernick thing, no one wants to be the one team that hires him and starts the vitriol with the people. He should be playing if these decisions were based solely on talent but they aren’t. It’s not so much collusion as it is a reluctance of teams to deal with the backlash of singing Kapernick.

  23. Why would Washington want that cancer?
    I’d hope they’d at least call Jay Cutler & he’s absotively worthless –
    before they even think out about calling on Kaeperneck!

  24. To be fair, i dont think he fits their system.

    That said, I’d hate to think that politics would prevent a front office from fielding the best football team they can. Jeez, aren’t we divided enough already?

  25. He got benched and released from his team, he hasn’t played in three years and you have no clue what kind of shape he’s in and he’s suing the league. Why is he the one unemployed QB you want to write about?

  26. I was at the cowboys/Falcons game today, and was last year as well. The stadium was probably 60% full for both games. I have been to two dozen or so cowboys games all over the country in the 25 years before that, and there was never an empty seat.

    If your league’s premier team can’t even draw a full house, you have real problems. People left the NFL in droves when theses guys started kneeling, and it might never recover.

    The last thing the nfl needs is Fidel Castro lite right now.

  29. I like how the article claims it’s purely because of politics. Kaepernick played poorly his last couple of years, proved that he had declined a lot, and lost his job to Blaine Gabbert. He’s not going to take a 6-4 team to the playoffs like the article assumes, just because he was good five years ago, let alone years out of football now. Even if he is slightly better than Mark Sanchez and company, he also brings a media circus with him that will disrupt a team on the fringe of the playoffs. Not worth the trouble for any team regardless of politics, simple as that.

  33. Kaepernick’s skills are considered before his leftist views. He isnt good enough to hire. If he were a quality player, he would be playing somewhere. His last seasons worth of starts weren’t impressive at all. Horrible, actually.

  34. edelmanfanclub says:
    November 18, 2018 at 7:00 pm
    Mccoy is better than Kaep esp since he has only been a WAS Redskin.
    ============================
    Huh? McCoy was drafted by Cleveland then played for SF before going to WA. This is his third team.

  38. “many are wondering whether Washington will consider Colin Kaepernick.”
    ================================================

    You consider yourself “many”.

  40. He hasn’t played for two years and hasn’t been on the quarterback workout circuit. Right now Washington needs an emergency quarterback who can serve as a backup in a few days. How does Kaepernick fit into this picture?

  42. If Kaepernick had enough talent left he would’ve had a job long ago. Why can’t people accept his lack of talent and his politics added together makes him retired. He really only had brief success when Harbaugh utilized his running ability. Once teams figured out how to stop that, his shortcomings became apparent. Look at his stats…avg less that 200 yds per game in his career. I think Florio for sure just likes to keep stirring this pot

  43. Yeah, an anti-American pro-criminal communist agitator would go over well in Washington.

    True, he’s better than many backups in the league. But no team will alienate a huge chunk of its fan base by signing this maggot.

  44. Bruce Allen is a faux patriot who defends the use of the “Redskins” slur. A founding member of the rich white guy club.

  45. LandOf10000MethLabs says:
    November 18, 2018 at 7:22 pm
    Yeah, an anti-American pro-criminal communist agitator would go over well in Washington.

    ++++++++++++++++++
    Actually yeah, he probably would.

  47. Two posts above were spot on. Even if Collin’s SJW Blackpowermatters girlfriend would let him play, how the heck could he play for the Washington racial slurs? Not only would that throw a wrench in his bs collusion nonsense, but he would be playing for a team with the most racist mascot in the NFL. I would love to see it, but sorry, won’t happen.

  49. TruFBFan says:
    November 18, 2018 at 7:07 pm
    All of you people who never served…don’t want to hear from you. Don a uniform then talk to me about rights. All of you who did and still don’t understand the Constitution…thank you for your service now learn how to read what you fought for.

    Tired of uninformed and ignorant people who think that the pledge of allegiance or flying a flag is being a patriot or being an American. It is being a lazy individual who yes – I fought for, twice – but wish people understood better the sacrifice in which I and my brothers and sisters did. We fought for people to dislike America, the same way that Americans disliked Britain and its policies.

    At least Colin K is doing it peacefully. I’ll take civil disobedience any day. Better than pipe bombs and guns.

    Again. I fought. Did you?
    —————
    Thank you for your service !!!!

    So you support Kaepernick for peacefully protesting, but you do not support people peacefully loving the pledge, the flag and standing for the anthem?
    In fact, you call people idiots who peacefully support the pledge, the flag and the anthem?

  50. TruFBFan says:
    November 18, 2018 at 7:07 pm
    All of you people who never served…don’t want to hear from you. Don a uniform then talk to me about rights. All of you who did and still don’t understand the Constitution…thank you for your service now learn how to read what you fought for.
    Tired of uninformed and ignorant people who think that the pledge of allegiance or flying a flag is being a patriot or being an American. It is being a lazy individual who yes – I fought for, twice – but wish people understood better the sacrifice in which I and my brothers and sisters did. We fought for people to dislike America, the same way that Americans disliked Britain and its policies.
    At least Colin K is doing it peacefully. I’ll take civil disobedience any day. Better than pipe bombs and guns.
    Again. I fought. Did you?
    =======================================================================================
    You don’t have to don a uniform in order to have or talk about rights. Showing patriotism and support is done in a variety of ways. One way it isn’t done is donning a uniform, going to fight, and then holding in contempt all those who didn’t or couldn’t fight, or attempting to characterize and put people into groups based upon assumptions, wrap a little bow around the package, and then attack them. Go build your straw men somewhere else.

  53. I’m curious how people assume that a guy who hasn’t been to the last two training camps or played the last two seasons might be ready to go.

    The liberals need to realize that Kaepernick is never playing in the NFL again and move on with their lives.

  54. Regardless of whether you agree with his politics he himself has not said whether he wants to continue to play. The kneeling doesn’t bother me but if I was a team and I had no indication the guy wanted to play I wouldn’t reach out either.

  55. You think you clowns would change your tune now after getting waxed at the polls. Guess not. Ride that titanic down to the sea floor. The rest of the nfceast applauds your decision to start Mark Sanchez over kap. Stubborn dummies

  56. TrueFBfan, is it possible for you to write a post that’s not condescending or full of yourself? You also fought for all of us to have an opinion, whether you agree with it or not. Don’t tell us what we can or can’t say just because we didn’t “serve.” I’m as grateful as anyone for those that served, by I can’t stand a jerk, whether they served or not. There’s plenty of d bags that served, and I tend to think you fit in that category.

  57. If signed today, Kaepernick wouldn’t be qualified to carry a clipboard before the season ended, much less actually play QB in an NFL game.

    Seriously, Peterman is more NFL ready today than Kaepernick.

    And Peterman sucks.

  58. Shinnbone says:
    November 18, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    Why does PFT automatically go to the Keapernick garbage, he sucks that’s why he will NEVER play in the NFL again!
    ————

    I’ll take a wild guess while also reading all these comments and say, Florio is simply writing an article about a subject that triggers a bunch of PFT readers to makes comments. I think that is how the Internet works and don’t blame him.

  61. Alex Smith’s anesthesia hasn’t worn off and you’re already writing about Kap. “Let’s get the guy who hasn’t played in years and is a lightning rod of controversy so we can stay in this playoff race” said no GM ever.

  62. NinersFan1973 says:

    The media wants Kaepernick to play more than Kaepernick wants to play.
    ========================================================

    They could care less about him. It’s all about their hatred of Trump. The believe if he gets signed then Trump “loses” somehow.

