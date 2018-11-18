Kaepernick hasn’t heard from Washington, and likely won’t

Getty Images

As Washington scrambles to beef up a quarterback depth chart that will be headlined by Colt McCoy for as long as he’s healthy enough to play, many are wondering whether Washington will consider Colin Kaepernick.

They won’t be.

Per a league source, Kaepernick hasn’t received an invitation to the Gong Show tryout that reportedly will happen on Monday, with EJ Manuel, T.J. Yates, and Mark Sanchez among the candidates identified by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Another source tells PFT that team president Bruce Allen previously has made clear within the organization his position that Kaepernick won’t be signed by Washington, ever. Allen is a political conservative, which would make Kaepernick and his habit of protesting during the national anthem something that Allen wouldn’t be inclined to embrace, ever.

So even though Washington quarterbacks coach Kevin O’Connell served on the last coaching staff in San Francisco that had Kaepernick on the roster, Kaepernick won’t be on the Washington roster, barring a dramatic change of heart by Allen — or a direct order from owner Daniel Snyder that having someone who possibly could help push a 6-4 start toward a finish atop the division outweighs all non-football considerations.