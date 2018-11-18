Lamar Jackson expected to make first start

Getty Images

The Ravens are expected to start Lamar Jackson at quarterback Sunday against the Bengals, according to multiple reports. It would be the first-round draft pick’s first career start.

Starter Joe Flacco, who was listed as doubtful with his hip injury, is not expected to play.

Flacco has a hip injury, but he does not need surgery, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Flacco also could miss next week’s game against the Raiders, but his injury is not considered long term.

Late this week, it appeared Robert Griffin III might have to start after the Ravens sent Jackson to the hospital Thursday with an illness.

But Jackson apparently is healthy enough to play.

Jackson has played 86 offensive snaps this season, but his only extended time at quarterback came in mop-up duty against the Bills in the season opener.

“He’s working every day, right through training camp, right through the season, at practice, and then extra after practice, meetings,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said earlier this week. “[He’s a] very diligent, very smart, very aware quarterback. He sees the game well, and then now all the process that goes into just training that eye has been valuable. So, we have seen improvement, and in practice, he looks good.”