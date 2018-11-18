Lane Johnson, Haloti Ngata active for Eagles

AP

Word on Friday was that the Eagles would have right tackle Lane Johnson back in the lineup against the Saints and that is exactly how things have played out.

Johnson is active for Sunday’s matchup with the NFC South frontrunners. He missed last week’s loss to the Cowboys with a knee injury and was listed as questionable on Sunday.

So was defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, but he joins Johnson in the lineup. Running back Darren Sproles and cornerback Jalen Mills were ruled out on Friday. Quarterback Nate Sudfeld, offensive lineman Matt Pryor, offensive lineman Jordan Mailata, defensive back Deiondre' Hall and guard Chance Warmack.

As expected, the Saints will not have wide receiver Brandon Marshall in the lineup less than a week after he joined the team. Left tackle Terron Armstead and defensive end Marcus Davenport were ruled out with injuries while linebacker Manti Te'o, offensive lineman Will Clapp, defensive lineman Mitchell Loewen and offfensive lineman Chaz Green were also scratched.