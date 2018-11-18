Late interception sends Giants to halftime up 14-7

Getty Images

The Buccaneers got into the end zone for one touchdown, but their issues scoring points haven’t been put completely to bed.

They drove into Giants territory just before halftime with the help of three straight penalties by Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon, but their bid for points ended when Ryan Fitzpatrick was intercepted by Giants safety Michael Thomas. It’s the 20th interception of the season for the Buccaneers and it meant the half would end with the Giants up 14-7 in their home stadium.

Saquon Barkley had both touchdowns for the Giants. He was left uncovered on a six-yard pass from Eli Manning in the first quarter and he capped a 95-yard drive with a five-yard run in the second quarter. Barkley’s run for 65 yards on 13 carries overall, but couldn’t reel in a pass from Manning on a third down inside Tampa territory on a third down just after the two minute warning.

That was the only incompletion of the half for Manning, who is 11-of-12 for 129 yards to keep the good vibes from last Monday going for the Giants offense. For Fitzpatrick and company, it’s more of the same frustrations from last week as three drives into enemy territory have resulted in just seven points.