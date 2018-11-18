Lions hang on for 20-19 win over the Panthers

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 18, 2018, 4:01 PM EST
AP

The Lions were down to one regular wide receiver, and they lost their leading rusher in the second half.

And yet, it was enough.

The Lions held on for a sloppy 20-19 win over the Panthers, in a game short on style points on either side.

It will likely prove Pyrrhic for the Lions (4-6), as running back Kerryon Johnson left the game with a knee injury and didn’t return. He had 87 yards on 15 carries before leaving, and the Lions don’t have anyone nearly as productive as him in the backfield.

They were also playing without wide receiver Marvin Jones (after trading away Golden Tate), but Kenny Golladay responded, with eight catches for 113 yards and a touchdown. That was the majority of Matthew Stafford‘s 220 passing yards.

But that was enough to beat the Panthers (6-4) on a day when they didn’t run well (16 carries for 56 yards), didn’t pass efficiently enough to make up for it, and kicker Graham Gano missed a field goal and an extra point.

Those kicking struggles likely led the Panthers to go for a two-point conversion which would have won the game on the road. But Cam Newton‘s pass to Jarius Wright was too high, and the Lions were able to run out the clock.

It was a curious decision to not play for overtime, and the decision cost the Panthers their second straight road game.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Lions hang on for 20-19 win over the Panthers

  1. Oh no. Please, don’t tell me my Packers are headed for last place in our division this year. We’re delusional enough already in Green Bay. This might be the tipping point.

    Woe is me. I’m a Packers fan. Woe is me.

  2. Well, now we wait for the good teams in our division to play tonight.

    I just wish my Packers were a good team. But we’re not. Even though we have Aaron. Who is on the decline.

  3. Wisconsin’s Favorite Son Jeffrey Be Dahmed says:
    November 18, 2018 at 4:05 pm
    Oh no. Please, don’t tell me my Packers are headed for last place in our division this year. We’re delusional enough already in Green Bay. This might be the tipping point.

    Woe is me. I’m a Packers fan. Woe is me.

    ===========

    No one from NFC North is winning anything this year, Vikes fan.

  4. Going for 2 at that point made no sense. The only outcome guaranteed was miss it and the Lions win. Even if they had made the try Detroit still could have won with a field goal.

  8. It was a curious decision to not play for overtime, and the decision cost the Panthers their second straight road game.
    ————————————————————————————–
    This is ridiculous. So now the coach should have been conservative?

    Anytime a team loses, the guy who has never coached anything is ready to Monday morning quarterback and tell everyone what he should have done.

  9. Nice win, Detroit. You will beat the Pack and put them in last place, their rightful place in the NFC North

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!