Lions hang on for 20-19 win over the Panthers

AP

The Lions were down to one regular wide receiver, and they lost their leading rusher in the second half.

And yet, it was enough.

The Lions held on for a sloppy 20-19 win over the Panthers, in a game short on style points on either side.

It will likely prove Pyrrhic for the Lions (4-6), as running back Kerryon Johnson left the game with a knee injury and didn’t return. He had 87 yards on 15 carries before leaving, and the Lions don’t have anyone nearly as productive as him in the backfield.

They were also playing without wide receiver Marvin Jones (after trading away Golden Tate), but Kenny Golladay responded, with eight catches for 113 yards and a touchdown. That was the majority of Matthew Stafford‘s 220 passing yards.

But that was enough to beat the Panthers (6-4) on a day when they didn’t run well (16 carries for 56 yards), didn’t pass efficiently enough to make up for it, and kicker Graham Gano missed a field goal and an extra point.

Those kicking struggles likely led the Panthers to go for a two-point conversion which would have won the game on the road. But Cam Newton‘s pass to Jarius Wright was too high, and the Lions were able to run out the clock.

It was a curious decision to not play for overtime, and the decision cost the Panthers their second straight road game.