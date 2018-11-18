Lions president gives Matt Patricia a vote of confidence

Getty Images

The Lions have played only ten games this year, the first season for Matt Patricia as the head coach. Already, the organization is providing him with the oft-dreaded vote of confidence.

“I do think it’s important for the fans to know that we have a great head coach and a great General Manager and we have a great plan in place to build a foundation I think for success, not only hopefully this year, but for many years to come,” Lions president Rod Wood told WWJ-TV on Sunday, via Mlive.com.

Although for many coaches comments like that would be a harbinger of doom, the Lions surely won’t be making another coaching change so quickly. The core problem continues to be the culture shock that the locker room undoubtedly is experiencing as Patricia tries to bring the Patriot Way to the Motor City.

The players aren’t used to it, the local media is confused by it, and the absence of short-term results are making too many people believe it will never work.

Here’s the reality: Nothing has worked for most of the last 60 years in Detroit. Any team that commemorates the 25th anniversary of its last playoff win and/or the 25th anniversary of its last division title has not been a good team, and the Lions haven’t been a good team for a very long time.

That’s what Patricia is working against, and the question becomes whether the organization and the fan base will be patient enough to let Patricia incorporate the things he’s learned by spending more than a decade with the organization at the opposite end of the NFL spectrum.