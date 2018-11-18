Lions up 10-7 at half on Panthers

AP

The Lions haven’t done much since their opening drive.

But they’ve at least done something, which is more than the Panthers can say.

The Lions got a field goal late in the second quarter for a 10-7 lead over the Panthers, on a day that looked like it was going to offer more scoring.

The Lions have been able to frustrate Cam Newton in a variety of ways, beginning with a pair of sacks and an interceptions.

Newton was only sacked 12 times in the first eight games. Coupled with the jailbreak against the Steelers, he’s now taken seven in the last six quarters.

When he has had time to look around, wide receiver Devin Funchess has dropped things, with at least three passes going off his hands.

The Lions have run well, with Kerryon Johnson carrying 10 times for 64 yards, but Matthew Stafford is averaging 3.2 yards per pass attempt, which makes it hard to move the ball consistently.