Marcus Mariota hurt at end of first half; Colts lead 24-3

The Titans got bad news in the first half when defensive coordinator Dean Pees had to be taken to the hospital to deal with a medical issue and they played like a distracted team for much of the first 30 minutes.

Tennessee surrendered 17 points in a nine-minute stretch bridging the first and second quarters and the Colts tacked on another touchdown later in the second quarter to build a 24-0 lead over their divisional rivals. That lead is down to 24-3 after the Titans rallied for a field goal, but the Colts remain firmly in control.

A big reason for that is the return of their pass rush. The Colts didn’t get a sack in either of the last two games, but they’ve dropped Marcus Mariota four times already this afternoon. The last of those sacks was by Denico Autry and it resulted in Mariota making an early trip to the locker room.

It’s not clear if he’ll be back in the lineup when the second half gets underway. Blaine Gabbert took his place for the final offensive play of the half before Ryan Succop‘s field goal.

Long story short, last week’s great day against the Patriots feels like a distant memory for the Titans.