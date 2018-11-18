Mike Daniels expected to miss time with foot injury

Getty Images

The Packers lost key players on both sides of the ball to injury in Thursday night’s loss to the Seahawks.

Tight end Jimmy Graham broke his thumb during the game and defensive end Mike Daniels injured his foot. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Daniels is expected to miss a few weeks after visiting with Dr. Robert Anderson for an evaluation of the problem.

Daniels, who was injured in the second half on Sunday night, leads the team’s defensive ends in playing time. He has 17 tackles and two sacks on the season.

The loss to the Seahawks dealt the Packers’ playoff hopes a serious blow. Neither of the losses to injury are going to do anything to help their chances of reversing their trajectory against the Vikings in Week 12.