Mike Vrabel will have more on Marcus Mariota injury on Monday

The Titans probably weren’t going to come back from 24-0 down to beat the Colts even if Marcus Mariota played the whole game at quarterback, but there wasn’t a chance to find out for sure.

Mariota went to the locker room just before halftime after being sacked by Colts defensive lineman Denico Autry and the team announced he was questionable to return with an elbow injury. He was back on the sideline in the third quarter with the Titans now down 24-3, but Blaine Gabbert took over at quarterback and played the rest of the way in what turned out to be a 38-10 loss.

After the game, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said that Mariota said he was OK and indicated that the choice was made to “make sure there was an effective way to take care of the quarterback.” Vrabel added that he expected to have more information when he speaks to the media on Monday.

Mariota missed one game with an elbow injury earlier this year and relieved Gabbert after missing another start, but was unable to run a full playbook because of throwing limitations.

Vrabel also suggested asking Mariota how he felt, but Jim Wyatt of the team’s website reports the quarterback won’t be holding a postgame press conference.